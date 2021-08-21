Get hired! Job openings in and around Wheatland

(WHEATLAND, WY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Wheatland.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wheatland:

1. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Wheatland)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Lead Truss Builder up to $25 per hour for qualified candidates

🏛️ Recruiting Solutions

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lead Truss Builder Our Client is a well-established and growing manufacturer and needs an experienced Lead Truss Builder that can hit the ground running. The ideal candidate will have extensive ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $4,045 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $4,045 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Wheatland, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $2,075 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $2,075 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Wheatland, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

6. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $85,046 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,442-$1,636 Weekly PAY $74,984-$85,046 Annually *Top CPM: 0.67. CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Two days per week on average DEDICATED ACCOUNT Drivers will pull from a grocery DC in Denver CO and deliver ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Chugwater, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

8. CDL A Western Regional Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGIONAL Western 11 * * Regional positions start at 44 cpm 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability * * $1,200-$1,600/week * 1-2 weeks out based ...

9. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

10. OTR Drivers

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Chugwater, WY

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for OTR Company DriversBenefits * High Refrigerated Freight Volume - Run 2600-3000 mi/week * Consistently Earn $1200-$1400/week * Orientation Pay * Earn 1 Day Off For Every ...