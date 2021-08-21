Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheatland, WY

Get hired! Job openings in and around Wheatland

Posted by 
Wheatland Journal
Wheatland Journal
 8 days ago

(WHEATLAND, WY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Wheatland.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wheatland:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYsqz0N00

1. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Wheatland)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lead Truss Builder up to $25 per hour for qualified candidates

🏛️ Recruiting Solutions

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lead Truss Builder Our Client is a well-established and growing manufacturer and needs an experienced Lead Truss Builder that can hit the ground running. The ideal candidate will have extensive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $4,045 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $4,045 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Wheatland, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $2,075 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $2,075 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Wheatland, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $85,046 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,442-$1,636 Weekly PAY $74,984-$85,046 Annually *Top CPM: 0.67. CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Two days per week on average DEDICATED ACCOUNT Drivers will pull from a grocery DC in Denver CO and deliver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Chugwater, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Western Regional Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGIONAL Western 11 * * Regional positions start at 44 cpm 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability * * $1,200-$1,600/week * 1-2 weeks out based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Wheatland, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. OTR Drivers

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Chugwater, WY

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for OTR Company DriversBenefits * High Refrigerated Freight Volume - Run 2600-3000 mi/week * Consistently Earn $1200-$1400/week * Orientation Pay * Earn 1 Day Off For Every ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland, WY
19
Followers
200
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheatland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
City
Wheatland, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Lead Truss Builder#Vivian#Onestaff Medical#Rn Labor And Delivery#Cross Country Allied#Physical Therapist#C R England Wheatland#Denver Co#Cpm K B#K B Transportation#Otr Drivers#Navajo Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy