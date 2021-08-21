Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Morgantown

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Morgantown.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morgantown:

1. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 Wind Ridge, PA

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

2. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ Tristate Financial Network

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

3. Full-time Physician Locums Need - West Virginia - $125/hr

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Bruceton Mills, WV

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in West Virginia. The ideal candidate will be a Physicianwho is licensed in WVand is ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - SDU - Stepdown Unit - $3159 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $3,159 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Stepdown Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Morgantown, WV. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3159 ...

6. Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins Your Boss Is Going to ...

🏛️ Hansen & Adkins

📍 Fairmont, WV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins - Hansen & Adkins Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How - Hansen & AdkinsHansen & Adkins proves year over ...

7. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - SAL022196 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

8. General Agent - Medicare Insurance Agency (Agency Principle)

🏛️ UHC/AARP Medicare Solutions

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to offer Medicare plans and build lifetime renewals or build of team/hierarchy of insurance agents and earn overrides on all your agents you bring to the Medicare business. There's is a ...

9. Travel Advisor

🏛️ AAA East Central

📍 Uniontown, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Advisor AAA East Central currently has a Travel Advisor opportunity available in our Uniontown, PA branch. Candidates must be available to work 37.50-40.00 hours per week during the ...

10. Hospital Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos is hiring 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts. Full-Time Environmental Service ( Hospital Housekeepers ) at West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. * Apply today to secure an ...