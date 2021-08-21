Work remotely in Avon — these positions are open now
(Avon, CO) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Remote - Ski/Snowboard Sales Professional
🏛️ Curated
📍 Vail, CO
💰 $2,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Work remote, talk about gear, get paid Looking for a flexible gig that won't keep you off the slopes this winter? Become a seasonal ski or snowboard expert at Curated! Curated connects people who are ...
2. Insurance Sales Representative - Work from Home - I Will Mentor You
🏛️ The Rogers Agency
📍 Beaver Creek, CO
💰 $180,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Work from Anywhere | Full-Time or Part-Time | Insurance Experience not Required One-on-One Mentorship | All Training Provided | Warm Leads Available | No Cold Calling Who We're Looking For: * Someone ...
3. Insurance Agent - Remote
🏛️ DealerPolicy
📍 Avon, CO
💰 $85,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...
4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Silverthorne, CO
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
5. IT Support Specialist
🏛️ Miles Technologies
📍 Breckenridge, CO
💰 $30 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This is not a Remote Position About This Position Hours are not guaranteed. This position is intended to provide a flexible option for occasional supplemental income, not a consistent and guaranteed ...
6. Loan Processor
🏛️ Home Loans, LLC
📍 Frisco, CO
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Remote full time Loan Processor needed. Must have experience working as a loan processor with various wholesalers and refinance clients. Must have excellent communication skills, spanish speaking a ...
