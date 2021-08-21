Hiring now! Jobs in Macon with an immediate start
(Macon, GA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Macon-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Truck Driving Jobs - Dry Van - Home Weekend Options + Average 58 CPM!
🏛️ Marten Transport
📍 Macon, GA
💰 $1,100 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Home Weekly * Dry Van - Drop & Hook * Earn Top Pay - $1,100 a week or more * Average 58 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters * Immediate Detention ...
2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Warner Robins, GA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Warner Robins, GA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
4. Major Pay Increase NON CDL Independent Contractors / Owner Operators Home Delivery
🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc
📍 Macon, GA
💰 $3,751 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 NON CDL Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Week: $3,751.45 Up from $3,277.82 ...
