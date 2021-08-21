Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Wiggins

(WIGGINS, MS) Companies in Wiggins are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wiggins:

1. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Southwestern Legacy Insurance Group

📍 Gulfport, MS

💰 $600,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently looking to hire motivated sales minded people who are willing to work and have a passion to help others. ABOUT US At Southwestern Legacy Insurance Group we are committed to meeting a ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1268.35 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $1,268 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Hattiesburg, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration ...

3. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Gulfport, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

4. CL A OTR Lease Purchase-Rider & Pet Day One-No Credit Check No Money Down

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Gulfport, MS

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

6. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $1872/week

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $1,872 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

7. Dedicated Dry Van Driver Job in Gulfport, MS

🏛️ Landair

📍 Gulfport, MS

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Dedicated Dry Van Driver Job - Gulfport, Mississippi CDL-A Dedicated Flex Driver -AVERAGE PAY $90K Year Drivers will have guaranteed pay, predictable home time, paid holidays, paid ...

8. Land Acquisition Specialist

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Gulfport, MS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come and join a Home Building Company seeking a qualified and experienced Land Acquisition specialist for the Mississippi Coast into Mobile AL markets! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Matt Desiderio Are ...

9. Pest Control Technician

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Hattiesburg, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

10. General Labor - VA Benefits

🏛️ AVTI

📍 Gulfport, MS

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ENTRY LEVEL HVAC TECH - GET TRAINED - GET CERTIFIED - GET TO WORK $28.00 - $32.00 Hourly The individual in this role will be responsible for installing, inspecting, and fixing customers' heating ...