Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wetumka, OK

No experience necessary — Wetumka companies hiring now

Posted by 
Wetumka News Watch
Wetumka News Watch
 8 days ago

(Wetumka, OK) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Wetumka companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYsquak00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Staff - $500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Bios Corporation

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus! No Experience Required! Looking for work that MATTERS and the best schedule, ever? Creative Staffing is the answer! Bios is looking to hire Caregiver's/Companion's who are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Over $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers in Oklahoma Recent Graduates Welcome - Earn Over $70,000 per Year After 1st Year Sign-On Bonus for Class A Drivers: * $7,500 Sign-On Bonus for drivers with 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Seminole, OK

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Caregiver Part-Time - $500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Bios Corporation

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus!! No Experience Required!! Our Direct Support Professional (DSP) positions are a great opportunity for those considering careers in Psychology, Nursing, Medical Assisting, and other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. OK - PTA - Seminole- $24.84 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Seminole, OK

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Not accepting new grads.SNF experience required.Covering for maternity leave, must be able to cover the entire time.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka, OK
61
Followers
198
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seminole, OK
City
Wetumka, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Careers#Life Insurance#Creative Staffing#Dsp#Snf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy