Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Grafton

(GRAFTON, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Grafton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Grafton:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Grand Forks Afb, ND

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,415 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $3,415 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

3. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Grafton, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

4. Security Guard - Nights

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Drayton, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Officer - Weekends Location: Drayton Environment: Industrial Hourly Pay Rate: $15.00 / Hour General Job Functions: Customer service, foot ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Northern Plumbing Supply - Now Hiring City Desk/Counter Sales

🏛️ Northern Plumbing Supply

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northern Plumbing Supply is now hiring for a City Desk & Counter Sales position! Job responsibilities include: * Interacting With Customers In Person & Over The Phone * Answering Questions ...

7. Administrative & Accounting Assistant

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Mekinock, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative & Accounting Assistant Grand Forks, ND Temporary $18-20/hr Kelly is seeking an Administrative & Accounting Assistant to join our client, an expanding start-up company headquartered in ...

8. Drivers

🏛️ Lorenzos Trucking Corp

📍 Grafton, ND

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL LICENSE DRIVERSNeeded year round $25.00 hr. Also OWNER OPERATORSNeeded with Belly Dump, hauling millings, gravel etc. In repairing & building HWYS in North Dakota only $100.00 an hr, will assist ...

9. ND - Home Health RN- $60.51 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mileage is reimbursed at the current IRS rate or they would be assigned a company car to use (whoever is going the farthest for mileage each day gets a car). Our office hours are 8-4:30 so typically ...

10. Sales/Marketing Manager (Seed)

🏛️ Executive Recruiting Consultants

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Sales/Marketing Manager (Seed) COMPANY PROFILE: A large Ag organization with a long history of success in the agriculture industry, and currently seeking a Seed Sales/Marketing Manager ...