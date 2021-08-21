Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grafton, ND

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Grafton

Posted by 
Grafton Updates
Grafton Updates
 8 days ago

(GRAFTON, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Grafton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Grafton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYsqti100

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Grand Forks Afb, ND

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,415 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $3,415 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Grafton, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Security Guard - Nights

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Drayton, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Officer - Weekends Location: Drayton Environment: Industrial Hourly Pay Rate: $15.00 / Hour General Job Functions: Customer service, foot ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Northern Plumbing Supply - Now Hiring City Desk/Counter Sales

🏛️ Northern Plumbing Supply

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northern Plumbing Supply is now hiring for a City Desk & Counter Sales position! Job responsibilities include: * Interacting With Customers In Person & Over The Phone * Answering Questions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative & Accounting Assistant

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Mekinock, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative & Accounting Assistant Grand Forks, ND Temporary $18-20/hr Kelly is seeking an Administrative & Accounting Assistant to join our client, an expanding start-up company headquartered in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Drivers

🏛️ Lorenzos Trucking Corp

📍 Grafton, ND

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL LICENSE DRIVERSNeeded year round $25.00 hr. Also OWNER OPERATORSNeeded with Belly Dump, hauling millings, gravel etc. In repairing & building HWYS in North Dakota only $100.00 an hr, will assist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. ND - Home Health RN- $60.51 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mileage is reimbursed at the current IRS rate or they would be assigned a company car to use (whoever is going the farthest for mileage each day gets a car). Our office hours are 8-4:30 so typically ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Sales/Marketing Manager (Seed)

🏛️ Executive Recruiting Consultants

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Sales/Marketing Manager (Seed) COMPANY PROFILE: A large Ag organization with a long history of success in the agriculture industry, and currently seeking a Seed Sales/Marketing Manager ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Grafton Updates

Grafton Updates

Grafton, ND
31
Followers
199
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grafton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grafton, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Forward Air#Vivian Health Grand Forks#Onestaff Medical#Retail Merchandisers#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Nd Temporary#Hwys#Nd Home Health Rn#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy