These Ardmore companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Ardmore, OK) These companies are hiring Ardmore residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. Warehouse Cleaning Associate

🏛️ Relogistics Services, LLC

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level : Entry Job Location : Ardmore, OK - Ardmore, OK Position Type : Full-Time Education Level : None Salary Range : $11.00 - $11.00 Hourly Travel Percentage : None Job Shift : Second ...

6. Service Technician Trainee

🏛️ Financial Equipment Co.

📍 Thackerville, OK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Financial Equipment Company is the #1 provider in OK for cash handling machine repairs and sales to casinos, banks and other entities. FEC is a well-established company based in Jenks, OK, with ...