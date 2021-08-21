Ready for a change? These Berlin jobs are accepting applications

(BERLIN, NH) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Berlin companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Berlin:

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $1944 per week in NH- Lancaster, NH

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $1,944 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

2. Linecook

🏛️ Wildcat Inn and Tavern

📍 Jackson, NH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Country Inn and music venue seeking a quality linecook with positive attitude to round off our year round staff. Flex schedule available. Email resume to chef Bryant Company Description ...

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Marshall Insurance Agency LLC

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come Grow With Us! Marshall Insurance Agency, located in Lancaster , is growing, and we're ready to add a new Full Time Customer Service Representative to our team. We pride ourselves on our ...

4. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Bethel, ME

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full-service vacation rental ...

5. Flexo Press Operator

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $54,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a mechanically-inclined Flexo Press Operator who has the knowledge and experience to keep our presses running at peak efficiencies. We pride ourselves on 100% Made in America flexible ...

6. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Berlin)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Berlin, NH

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Visitors Services Specialist - Fall Seasonal

🏛️ Appalachian Mountain Cl

📍 Gorham, NH

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Backcountry Information Specialists provide a positive first impression and top quality public service in fulfilling the needs of visitors and guests to this AMC Destination. This includes providing ...

8. Respiratory Therapist

🏛️ Find a job anywhere

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary We are seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for a position with a community based critical access hospital in beautiful New Hampshire. You will join a team of experienced ...

9. Emergency Medicine: New Hampshire Premier Ski Region

🏛️ Jordan Search Consultants

📍 Lancaster, NH

💰 $150 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Emergency Medicine opening in Lancaster, New Hampshire. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com • Full-time hospital employed position • BC/BE in ER, IM or FP • 12- 12hr ...

10. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Newry, ME

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY PAY $65,000-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.55 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Hometime: 2 Days Every Two Weeks Out DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A ...