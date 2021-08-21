Cancel
Melcher-dallas, IA

Work remotely in Melcher-Dallas — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 8 days ago

(Melcher-Dallas, IA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYsqq3q00

1. REMOTE - Recruiter / B2B Sales Rep

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE - Recruiter / B2B Sales Rep We are an established recruiting firm that is backed by a multibillion-dollar organization whose market value has more than doubled in the past year! We've been ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. REMOTE Customer Service Representative - $16.50/hr - Apply now! I

🏛️ Kelly Services Inc

📍 Cumming, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Care Representative Pay: $16.50/hr Shift: Any 8 hour shift daily within our hours of operation which is Monday - Friday 7:00 AM - 8 PM CST. Location: West Des Moines, IA 50061 (Remote ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Indianola, IA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. 1970 Hiring for Customer Support (CSR) - Remote

🏛️ ReqRoute,Inc

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Representative Des Moines, IA (all remote / work from home) Contract Pay Rate $13/hr w2 Send your resume to schedule interview Job Description: This position requires individuals to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work From Home Customer Service - Healthcare

🏛️ HGS

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tired of Uncertainty in your Company? HealthMarkets is Stability with Multiple Carriers. These are uncertain times, and having the flexibility to work remotely or face-to-face is essential. At ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Melcher-Dallas, IA
ABOUT

With Melcher-Dallas Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Colonial Penn#Sc#Sd#Ut#S P Data Llc Des Moines
Comments / 0

