Lexington, KY

Get hired! Job openings in and around Lexington

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 8 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Companies in Lexington are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lexington:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bYsqpB700

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Rep From Home / Remote - Leads Available - Part / Full Time

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,344 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $3,344 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Lexington, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Windows Automation Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a 100% Remote position! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Kyle Shaw Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $100,000 - $130,000 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. $1,800 per Week and Paid Home Time for OTR Drivers

🏛️ Sharp Transit,LLC

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Consistent $1,800 per Week * 11 days ON - 3 days OFF * Paid Home Time (same weekly pay) * Excellent Pay & Benefits * Well Maintained Equipment

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Account Manager

🏛️ Ashley Bentley State Farm

📍 Richmond, KY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

State Farm Insurance Agent located in Richmond, KY is seeking an outgoing, career-oriented professional to join their team for Insurance Sales (Property and Casualty Insurance, Auto Insurance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Benefits Manager

🏛️ Community Action Council

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To access full job descriptions, please go to www.commaction.org (Click the CAREERS tab and follow the instructions to apply online) Benefits Manager The Benefits Manager is responsible for the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Security Guard - Unarmed

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Georgetown, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT Job Title: Security Guard Location: Georgetown, KY Environment: Manufacturing Facility Pay Rate: From $15/hr Full Time and Part Time positions available on 1st, 2nd, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Medical Call Center Representative- Day Shift

🏛️ Lexington Foot & Ankle Center, PSC

📍 Georgetown, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An Inbound Day Shift Call Center Customer Service Rep (Communication Specialist) acts as the voice and face of the company when interacting with callers. Their duties include being positive and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. 1st Production Mold Machine Operator

🏛️ ResourceMFG

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

1st shift Production Mold Machine Operator Needed for 0 Ring manufacturer in Lexington Area (on bus route) Shifts: 1st shift: 6:15AM-2:45Pm (OT hours 4:15AM-2:45PM) & 2nd shift: 3PM-11:30 PM (OT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

