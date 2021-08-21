Cancel
Walsenburg, CO

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Walsenburg

Walsenburg News Watch
 8 days ago

(WALSENBURG, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Walsenburg.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Walsenburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYsqoXc00

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1908 per week in CO- Walsenburg, CO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Walsenburg, CO

💰 $1,908 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Walsenburg, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry-Level Benefits Solutions Sales - Serving a Niche Market

🏛️ Horace Mann

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are driven by a noble mission: We are motivated by the fact that educators take care of our children's future, and we believe they deserve someone to look after theirs. We are passionate about ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Lead Budtender - Trinidad, CO

🏛️ Native Roots

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB PURPOSE: The Lead Budtender provides an exceptional customer experience and educates customers or patients on cannabis products. Serves as a resource for employees, customers, and patients to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Echo Technician - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Walsenburg, CO

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Allied is seeking a travel Echo Technician for a travel job in Walsenburg, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Echo Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Detailer

🏛️ Frito-Lay

📍 Walsenburg, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Detailers are part-time Retail Merchandisers who are responsible for merchandising Frito-Lay's complete line of quality products in local stores. As a Detailer, you will drive your personal vehicle ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Machine Learning Engineer Remote

🏛️ NativoPlus

📍 Colorado City, CO

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description What are some of the skills and strengths that "Nativer" has? When I think about what works well for a team and what I have typically looked for in a candidate, there are five qualities

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Home 2-3 Days/Week - Earn $250/Day

🏛️ Navajo Express - Colorado Regional

📍 Rye, CO

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Team Drivers! New Opportunity - Out & Back Runs + Home 2-3 Days/Week Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the horizon. This year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

