Ready for a change? These Hallettsville jobs are accepting applications

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hallettsville companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,691 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 La Grange, TX

💰 $2,691 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in La Grange, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

2. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Schulenburg, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

3. B2B Sales Representative

🏛️ ABC Advertising Agency, Inc

📍 Gonzales, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABC Advertising Agency is growing fast and still aggressively signing new team members. ABC Advertising has invented unique product that is creating excitement for over 36 yrs. now. Offering ...

4. Licensed Insurance Agent

🏛️ Carter's Insurance Agency

📍 Yoakum, TX

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a qualified property and casualty agent to support our team. Preference given to a bilingual candidate. Salary commensurate with experience.

5. Make up to $23/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Gonzales, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. Fuel Dispatcher

🏛️ Schmidt & Sons

📍 Gonzales, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schmidt and Sons is looking for a day fuel dispatcher in Gonzales, Texas! The Day Dispatch's primary goal is to facilitate efficient completion of daytime routes and accurate and timely billing of ...

7. Full time CSR

🏛️ Carter's Insurance Agency

📍 Yoakum, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for someone who is very capable in a modern day office setting. Must be familiar with office products, have excellent phone skills and be willing to spend a lot of their time reaching ...

8. Veterinary Technician or Assistant

🏛️ Colorado Valley Veterinary Services

📍 Columbus, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a smiling, compassionate, hard-working, team player to assist in the care of a variety of animals. The exceptional candidate will enjoy working with animals, be able to maintain a ...

9. ASSEMBLER

🏛️ Personnel Services

📍 Columbus, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASSEMBLER PANEL AREA/STACKING PRODUCTION Monday Friday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm $13.00 per hour JOB SUMMARY Move, stack and sort materials for processing and/or transport, mark materials for identification ...

10. Retail Sales Associate Bilingual

🏛️ AL&M Building Supply

📍 Columbus, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hardware store and lumber yard. We are Family owned & operated Great Benefits! Looking for sales associates with a great attitude and ability to learn. Come to AL&M to fill out application, please