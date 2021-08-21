Get hired! Job openings in and around Pittsburg

(PITTSBURG, NH) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Pittsburg.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pittsburg:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Canaan, VT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,376 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Colebrook, NH

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Colebrook, New Hampshire. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

3. Line Cook Prep Cook

🏛️ Black Bear tavern

📍 Colebrook, NH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

able to take direction and have the ability to cook in a fast-paced environment. Must be reliable, A US citizen, willing to relocate, willing to train the right person. Company Description check out ...

4. General Manager

🏛️ Renco Corporation

📍 Colebrook, NH

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Performance Polymers ("APP") is searching for an experienced general manager to take on the responsibility for overseeing plant/operational activities for its Colebrook, NH manufacturing ...

5. Analytical Chemist

🏛️ AMERICAN PERFORMANCE POLYMERS LLC

📍 Colebrook, NH

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Performance Polymers ("APP") is searching for an experienced Analytical Chemist for their Colebrook, NH manufacturing facility. APP is a sister company (same ownership) to Renco Corporation ...

6. Primary Care Physician - Secession Opportunity for an Outdoor Enthusiast

🏛️ Career Sparks

📍 Colebrook, NH

💰 $210,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physician Practice Leader & Secession Opportunity Rural Health Clinic in Colebrook, NH Our 5-Star-Rated Primary Care Practice seeks a compassionate and business-minded Medical Doctor to secede our ...

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Canaan, VT

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,374 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Colebrook, NH

💰 $2,374 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Colebrook, New Hampshire. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/05 ...

9. front of house / bar tender / manager

🏛️ Black Bear tavern

📍 Colebrook, NH

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Front Of House / Bar Tender / Hotel Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Responsibilities: * Supervise and ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Canaan, VT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...