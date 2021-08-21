Hiring Now: These roles are open in Brothers

(BROTHERS, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Brothers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Brothers:

1. Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - Travel - (Dialysis RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $1,371 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - (Dialysis RN) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: 12 D/E/N Pay Rate: $1244.34 - 1371.31 With a caregiving model based on optimal patient outcomes, the ...

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1406.9 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $1,406 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Bend, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1406.9 / Week ...

3. Mail Carrier - Postal Service

🏛️ Postal Job Placement

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mail Carrier: Get placed quickly at the US Postal Service and join one of America's largest, most prestigious, and highest paid work forces. The average postal worker makes just over $72K a year ...

4. RV Technician

🏛️ PRO World Industries

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pro World Industries (formerly RV Pro), is the Northwest's premier RV, Marine and Trailer service and repair business. We are hiring professional technicians for our Bend, OR location (Bend RV Repair

5. Local Route Driver

🏛️ Castle Tire

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location Prineville, Oregon Pay $26 -$28 Schedule M-F 7:00 AM - typically 8 - 10 hour workdays Saturdays - dependant on business levels Average weekly hours - 40 - 55 Job Summary As a Castle Tire ...

6. Customer Service Staff Agent (Bend, OR)

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals Central Oregon

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A local Bend company is searching for a Customer Service Agent Qualifications -Excellent customer service & problem-solving skills, the ability to multi-task, and attention to detail are a must to be ...

7. Seasonal Packaging Operator - 1st & 2nd Shift

🏛️ Humm Kombucha

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As one of the nation's fastest growing kombucha companies, Humm Kombucha is on a quest to put the goodness of Humm in the hands of as many people as possible. We are looking for enthusiastic Seasonal ...

8. Housekeeper - Assisted Living

🏛️ Prestige Senior Living High Desert

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$15-16 an hour. Part time to help us make our community look great! Looking for weekend work? Call now! Flexible schedule!: Position Details: Status: Full-Time/Part-Time/On-Call Shift: Day/Evening/NOC ...

9. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - SNF - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1333.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $1,333 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Skilled Nursing Facility Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Bend, OR. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...