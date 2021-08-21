A job on your schedule? These Twentynine Palms positions offer flexible hours

(Twentynine Palms, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Twentynine Palms are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Applebees Restaurant Server - Good Servers Earn over $30 / Hour

🏛️ Applebee's Yucca Valley

📍 Yucca Valley, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* Good Servers can Easily Make $30.00 per hour or more. * Flexible Schedules * Health Insurance available after 60 days if you work more than 30 hours per week * Work a little or a lot. We will work ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Palm Desert, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Security Officer - Dedicated

🏛️ Signal 88 Security of Riverside

📍 Yucca Valley, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Title: Security Officer - Dedicated Location: Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Schedule: Part Time to Full Time All Shifts Available Pay Rate: $14 Hourly Rate Benefits: Tuition Assistance for PT/FT/Immediate ...

4. Short Order Cook

🏛️ Swordfish Pub

📍 Joshua Tree, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Swordfish Pub is hiring multiple Cooks for part-time shifts in Joshua Tree, CA! Join us in our newly renovated kitchen and help bring our delicious food to the Joshua Tree restaurant scene

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Twentynine Palms, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Twentynine Palms, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

7. Retail Stocking Associate $16.05/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Yucca Valley, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

8. Houseperson

🏛️ TWENTY FOUR SEVEN HOTELS GROUP

📍 Palm Desert, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Residence Inn Palm Desert - Palm Desert, CA Position Type Full-Time/Part-Time Salary Range $18.00 Hourly Job Shift Any Job Category Hospitality - Hotel Our ...

9. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Twentynine Palms, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...