Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twentynine Palms, CA

A job on your schedule? These Twentynine Palms positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 8 days ago

(Twentynine Palms, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Twentynine Palms are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYsqj7z00

1. Applebees Restaurant Server - Good Servers Earn over $30 / Hour

🏛️ Applebee's Yucca Valley

📍 Yucca Valley, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* Good Servers can Easily Make $30.00 per hour or more. * Flexible Schedules * Health Insurance available after 60 days if you work more than 30 hours per week * Work a little or a lot. We will work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Palm Desert, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Security Officer - Dedicated

🏛️ Signal 88 Security of Riverside

📍 Yucca Valley, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Title: Security Officer - Dedicated Location: Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Schedule: Part Time to Full Time All Shifts Available Pay Rate: $14 Hourly Rate Benefits: Tuition Assistance for PT/FT/Immediate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Short Order Cook

🏛️ Swordfish Pub

📍 Joshua Tree, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Swordfish Pub is hiring multiple Cooks for part-time shifts in Joshua Tree, CA! Join us in our newly renovated kitchen and help bring our delicious food to the Joshua Tree restaurant scene

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Twentynine Palms, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Twentynine Palms, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Stocking Associate $16.05/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Yucca Valley, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Houseperson

🏛️ TWENTY FOUR SEVEN HOTELS GROUP

📍 Palm Desert, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Residence Inn Palm Desert - Palm Desert, CA Position Type Full-Time/Part-Time Salary Range $18.00 Hourly Job Shift Any Job Category Hospitality - Hotel Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Twentynine Palms, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
111
Followers
404
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joshua Tree, CA
City
Yucca Valley, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#30 Hours#The Swordfish Pub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy