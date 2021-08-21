Cancel
Trinidad, CO

Ready for a change? These Trinidad jobs are accepting applications

Trinidad Updates
 8 days ago

(TRINIDAD, CO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Trinidad.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Trinidad:


1. Insurance Broker- Entry Level

🏛️ Family First Life - Prestige

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Family First Life, Prestige it is our mission to change how people view insurance agents and how we work in the industry. Not only do we have the highest compensation in the industry, but we ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,330 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,330 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Raton, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Starkville, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

4. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

5. Detailer

🏛️ Frito-Lay

📍 Walsenburg, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Detailers are part-time Retail Merchandisers who are responsible for merchandising Frito-Lay's complete line of quality products in local stores. As a Detailer, you will drive your personal vehicle ...

6. Full Time Optometrist

🏛️ ETS Vision

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: NM-MG-3954r2Location: Raton, NM MD/OD practice in Raton, NM seeking an Optometrist with potential to earn $150K-$250K+ first year! Full benefits, great support staff and off weekends! A ...

7. Merchandiser (PT): Raton, NM

🏛️ Admiral Beverage Corporation

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Admiral Beverage believes in investing in its people, business partners, and communities, to continually grow and offer the best products and services in the region. With the strength of a large ...

8. Lead Budtender - Trinidad, CO

🏛️ Native Roots

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB PURPOSE: The Lead Budtender provides an exceptional customer experience and educates customers or patients on cannabis products. Serves as a resource for employees, customers, and patients to ...

9. Emergency Medicine

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $165 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Emergency Medicine (EM) * $165 Per Hour * $332,640 a Year * Health Benefits Package * $30,000 Sign-on / Retention Bonus * 23.9% Retirement Plan (Fully Vested after 5 Years ...

10. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Trinidad Updates

Trinidad, CO
ABOUT

With Trinidad Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

