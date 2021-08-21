Cancel
Superior, NE

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Superior

Superior News Alert
 8 days ago

(SUPERIOR, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Superior.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Superior:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYsqhMX00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1640.16 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Belleville, KS

💰 $1,640 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Belleville, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1640 ...

2. Journeyman Ironworkers

🏛️ GRUS Construction

📍 Jamestown, KS

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman Ironworkers needed for a commercial project in the Jamestown, KS area. You must hold a current AWS cert; either 2g, 3g, 4g, or 6g. Job duties will include bolting up, laying deck, welding ...

3. Part Time Merchandiser - Superior, NE

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Superior, NE

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and energetic ...

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Red Cloud, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Webber, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Superior)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Superior, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1451.15 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Belleville, KS

💰 $1,451 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Belleville, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,451 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Belleville, KS

💰 $1,451 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Belleville, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,294 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Belleville, KS

💰 $1,294 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Belleville, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

10. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Superior, NE

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

Superior, NE
ABOUT

With Superior News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

