Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Oxford

(Oxford, MS) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Oxford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

5. Part-time Content Coordinator/Writer

🏛️ Best Version Media

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $500 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Best Version Media, a growing neighborhood magazine company, is looking for someone local to the Oxford area to coordinate content for a new magazine serving unique, upscale neighborhoods. According ...

6. Nanny - Newborn Care Specialist

🏛️ Mommy Totty LLC

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time live out nanny needed in Oxford, MS. Position starts upon completion of background check, driving check, CPR/ First Aid certification, training, and vaccination check. It has the potential ...