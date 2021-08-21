Cancel
Oxford, MS

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Oxford

Oxford News Flash
 8 days ago

(Oxford, MS) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Oxford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part-time Content Coordinator/Writer

🏛️ Best Version Media

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $500 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Best Version Media, a growing neighborhood magazine company, is looking for someone local to the Oxford area to coordinate content for a new magazine serving unique, upscale neighborhoods. According ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Nanny - Newborn Care Specialist

🏛️ Mommy Totty LLC

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time live out nanny needed in Oxford, MS. Position starts upon completion of background check, driving check, CPR/ First Aid certification, training, and vaccination check. It has the potential ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Oxford, MS
ABOUT

With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

