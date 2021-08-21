Cancel
Mount Vernon, IL

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Mt Vernon

Mt Vernon Voice
 8 days ago

(MT VERNON, IL) Companies in Mt Vernon are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mt Vernon:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Nason, IL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Associate Attorney

🏛️ Law Office of Aaron M. Hopkins

📍 Benton, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Associate Attorney to become a part of our team! You will represent clients in legal proceedings, draw up legal documents and advise clients on legal transactions. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Mold Machine Operator

🏛️ Schutt Sports LLC

📍 Salem, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY The primary job function of the injection molding operator is to operate the machinery which molds and processes helmet shells in a safe and productive manner. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Painter Laborer

🏛️ Schutt Sports LLC

📍 Salem, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY Produce a Top Quality paint job on Schutt Helmets ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned. Understand all aspects of using PPE. Must be able ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Seed Technician / Field production support - 2nd / 3rd shifts

🏛️ Advance Services Inc

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seed Technician - Seasonal through March, 2022 with possible extension Second and Third Shifts Job Includes Forklift operation - so you must have a current, valid driver's license Centrailia, IL ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Temp to Hire: Entry level Assembly Line Position in Centralia,

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is hiring for entry level production positions that are available in Centralia, IL with immediate job placements. Do you want to utilize your high school education or equivalent to gain a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Nason, IL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Precious Quality Care

📍 Salem, IL

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Registered Nurse to join our team! You will be responsible for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of assigned patients. Responsibilities: * Administer nursing care to ill ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + $2,000-$5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Marine Fleet

📍 Nason, IL

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Drivers Avg. $80,000 per Year - Up to $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand out among ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn $1,250/Week + $4k Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Mill Shoals, IL

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now and Call (855) 209-5482 Hirschbach Offers: * 2019-2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Mt Vernon, IL
ABOUT

With Mt Vernon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

