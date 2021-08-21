Hiring Now: These roles are open in Dillon

(DILLON, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Dillon.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dillon:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,041 per week

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Dillon, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

2. Clinical Practice Manager

The Opportunity Barrett Hospital & HealthCare (BHH) is an award-winning Critical Access Hospital and Provider-Based Clinic located in Dillon, Montana. It is on the high desert plain surrounded by ...

3. CDL A OTR Drivers

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

4. Kitchen Manager

CLICK TO APPLY NOW: Welcome to the Rib & Chop House, a place where quality and perfect execution come together to create exceptional guest experiences. We cast a wide net, and welcome folks from all ...

5. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

6. Construction Laborer

Seeking residential construction laborer. Experience with foundation, framing, siding, roofing, and finish work beneficial, but willing to train the right person Wage DOE. Must have reliable ...

7. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Dillon)

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. Dentist Associate

Exciting opportunity to join a growing practice in one of Montana's last best places! Partnership opportunity for the right individual. Wonderful area with world class fishing hiking and outdoor ...

9. CDL A Western Regional Drivers

REGIONAL Western 11 * * Regional positions start at 44 cpm 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability * * $1,200-$1,600/week * 1-2 weeks out based ...

10. Truck Driver - Dollar Tree - Direct Job Placement

*Up to Weekly $1,659*Up to Annual $86,268* Competitive paying position with Dedicated customer beginning in Ridgefield, WA. Be home weekly while earning a great hourly pay where the Top 10% are making ...