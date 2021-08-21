Job alert: These New Post jobs are accepting applications

(NEW POST, WI) Companies in New Post are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Post:

1. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Hayward)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Tools and Hardware Department Head - Hayward Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tools and Hardware Department Head - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours, Varied Shift Times Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $13.50-$16.00 per hour (Higher wages ...

3. Compliance Audit Specialist

🏛️ LCO Financial Services

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Summary Protecting assets by audits, ensure compliance with regulations and internal controls; recommend improvements in internal control structure; prepping and guiding the work of ...

4. Customer Service Representative/ Advanced Customer Service Agent

🏛️ LCO Financial Services

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION SUMMARY The Call Center agent has the responsibility of working with past due customers, managing the collection of payments on short term loans. Minimizes past due loan collections for ...

5. Sales Representative

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Set your own schedule. Earn your worth. Make a difference in your community. This is what you can expect in your career with the Arndt Agency - Family Heritage. Our agency is the fastest growing ...

6. CDL-A Driver: Hauling Boats

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 New Post, WI

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE See what your future holds. Class A Boat Hauler ➤ Job Overview * Drivers will deliver boats to 48 states and Canada for one of TMC's dedicated customers. * This position is ...

7. Houseware and Footwear Department Head - Hayward Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Houseware and Footwear Department Head - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours, Varied Shift Times Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $13.50-$16.00 per hour (Higher ...

8. Accounting Manager

🏛️ LCO TRIBAL GOVERNMENT

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Purpose The "hands on" Accounting Manager ensures compliance with all State and Federal regulatory requirements, GAAP, GASB, and FASB technical standards. The position leads and assists the team with ...

9. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

10. Truck Driver Lease Program: Dedicated - Walkaway Lease w/ No Money Down & No Credit Check - Earn up

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease PurchasesBenefits * 2015 Freightliner Cascadia - All Fuel Saver Automatic Transmission * $1.20 all Dispatched Miles * NO Credit Check, NO Money Down with Walkaway ...