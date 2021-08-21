Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Post, WI

Job alert: These New Post jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
New Post Digest
New Post Digest
 8 days ago

(NEW POST, WI) Companies in New Post are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Post:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYsqdpd00

1. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Hayward)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Tools and Hardware Department Head - Hayward Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tools and Hardware Department Head - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours, Varied Shift Times Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $13.50-$16.00 per hour (Higher wages ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Compliance Audit Specialist

🏛️ LCO Financial Services

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Summary Protecting assets by audits, ensure compliance with regulations and internal controls; recommend improvements in internal control structure; prepping and guiding the work of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative/ Advanced Customer Service Agent

🏛️ LCO Financial Services

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION SUMMARY The Call Center agent has the responsibility of working with past due customers, managing the collection of payments on short term loans. Minimizes past due loan collections for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Set your own schedule. Earn your worth. Make a difference in your community. This is what you can expect in your career with the Arndt Agency - Family Heritage. Our agency is the fastest growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Driver: Hauling Boats

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 New Post, WI

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE See what your future holds. Class A Boat Hauler ➤ Job Overview * Drivers will deliver boats to 48 states and Canada for one of TMC's dedicated customers. * This position is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Houseware and Footwear Department Head - Hayward Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Houseware and Footwear Department Head - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours, Varied Shift Times Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $13.50-$16.00 per hour (Higher ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Accounting Manager

🏛️ LCO TRIBAL GOVERNMENT

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Purpose The "hands on" Accounting Manager ensures compliance with all State and Federal regulatory requirements, GAAP, GASB, and FASB technical standards. The position leads and assists the team with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Truck Driver Lease Program: Dedicated - Walkaway Lease w/ No Money Down & No Credit Check - Earn up

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Hayward, WI

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease PurchasesBenefits * 2015 Freightliner Cascadia - All Fuel Saver Automatic Transmission * $1.20 all Dispatched Miles * NO Credit Check, NO Money Down with Walkaway ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

New Post Digest

New Post Digest

New Post, WI
14
Followers
207
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Post Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Post, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Sales Careers#Internal Control#Wi#Call Center#Cdl#Tmc#Houseware#State#Gasb#Fasb#Freightliner Cascadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy