Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Cincinnati

(Cincinnati, OH) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Cincinnati-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Truck Driver CDL A - Local | Springboro, OH

🏛️ TransForce

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description TransForce is seeking part-time Class A Shuttle Drivers in Springboro, OH * $22.00 per Hour plus Benefits & Home Daily * Every other Sunday - 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM * Shuttling trailers to ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Brand Ambassador Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

3. Room Attendant

🏛️ Great Wolf Lodge

📍 Mason, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Room Attendant $13.50/hour + $2/hour* Shift Premium PART TIME/FULL TIME *Represents combined base hourly rate and [Work More Earn More - Summer Wage Premium 2021] Bonus differential available through ...

4. Sales Associate (SmileGuide), Part Time - Cincinnati-US

🏛️ SmileDirectClub

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

US-OH-Cincinnati Job ID: 2021-12288 Category: Sales Job Type Part-Time Overview We're SmileDirectClub , and we believe everyone deserves a smile they'll love. We also believe that you deserve a job ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...