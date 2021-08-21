These jobs are hiring in Wilton — and they let you set your own schedule

(Wilton, ME) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Wilton are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Part-Time Field Mapping Lister (Field Enumerator/Canvasser) - Augusta, ME

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $14.87/per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $19.41 per hour! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and detail-oriented individuals who are skilled at ...

2. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Study of Mental Health - Belfast, Maine

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $20.00 per hour. RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing individuals to work on a government-sponsored research study, the National Study of Mental Health (NSMH ...

3. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Augusta, Maine At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

4. FT / PT Hygienist

🏛️ Kennebec Valley Dental Arts

📍 Fairfield, ME

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time / Full-Time Dental Hygienist Position Well-established private practice seeking a quality dental hygienist to join our expanding team. We provide high quality comprehensive care in a ...