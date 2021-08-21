Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Greenwood require no experience
(Greenwood, MS) Looking to get your foot in the door in Greenwood? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Grenada, MS
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Belzoni, MS
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
3. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15
📍 Belzoni, MS
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
4. MS - PT - Greenwood- $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**
🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing
📍 Greenwood, MS
💰 $36 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Accepting new grads.SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Physical Therapist
