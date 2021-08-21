These Hoffmeister companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Hoffmeister, NY) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Hoffmeister are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Automotive Technician # 932

🏛️ Rockstar Mechanics

📍 Johnstown, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have Several Immediate openings for Experienced Automotive Service Technicians to join our fast growing team in Johnstown, NY. This position requires technicians with previous experience repairing ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Herkimer, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. Amazon Warehouse Attendant (Immediate Hire) - Earn up to $17.55/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Johnstown, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Amsterdam, NY Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.55 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open ...

5. Amazon DSP - Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAB4 Amsterdam, NY (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB4 - Amsterdam - 1785 State Highway 5S ...

6. Retail Assembly Tech

🏛️ T-ROC

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Retail Assembly Tech IMMEDIATE HIRING! UP TO $18-$21/HR INCLUDING BASE PAY AND PRODUCTIVITY COMMISSION Summary of Position: Simply put, our Assembly Technicians understand how to build ...