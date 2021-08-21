Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoffmeister, NY

These Hoffmeister companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Hoffmeister Dispatch
Hoffmeister Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Hoffmeister, NY) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Hoffmeister are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYsqXU900

1. Automotive Technician # 932

🏛️ Rockstar Mechanics

📍 Johnstown, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have Several Immediate openings for Experienced Automotive Service Technicians to join our fast growing team in Johnstown, NY. This position requires technicians with previous experience repairing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Herkimer, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Amazon Warehouse Attendant (Immediate Hire) - Earn up to $17.55/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Johnstown, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Amsterdam, NY Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.55 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Amazon DSP - Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAB4 Amsterdam, NY (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB4 - Amsterdam - 1785 State Highway 5S ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Assembly Tech

🏛️ T-ROC

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Retail Assembly Tech IMMEDIATE HIRING! UP TO $18-$21/HR INCLUDING BASE PAY AND PRODUCTIVITY COMMISSION Summary of Position: Simply put, our Assembly Technicians understand how to build ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister, NY
4
Followers
201
Post
116
Views
ABOUT

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoffmeister, NY
City
Johnstown, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Technician#Amazon#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy