These jobs are hiring in Hammond — and they let you set your own schedule

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. General Manager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $12 - $22/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: General Manager

3. Student Minister

🏛️ Mandeville Bible Church

📍 Mandeville, LA

💰 $24,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Mandeville Bible Church seeks to fill a part-time position (15-20 hours per week) responsible for leading our church's efforts to minister to students in our church in grades k-12, as well ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

6. Appointment Setter

🏛️ USHA - Baton Rouge (TMN-BR)

📍 Denham Springs, LA

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Getting USA Back to Work: If you are in an industry that is effecting your ability to earn and you are wondering what you are going to do, our office is looking to fill immediate part-time to ...

7. *NEW* Warehouse Operator- Part time (Hammond) - starting pay $18 hr

🏛️ Medline

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

PART- TIME Starting Pay: $17 hr Shift Differential of $2 hr for hours worked between 6pm - 2:59 am Productivity Bonus up to $2 hr Accuracy Bonus up to $1 hr The Warehouse Operator is responsible for ...

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Mandeville, LA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

9. Covington LA - Part-Time Remote P&C Licensed CSR

🏛️ Horace Mann

📍 Covington, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About The Role Local Horace Mann Agent is looking for a part-time licensed CSR (P&C licensed) to work "remote" 8am-12pm Monday-Friday. $16/hr. starting pay. If you have a P&C and L&H licenses the ...