These jobs are hiring in Hammond — and they let you set your own schedule
(Hammond, LA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Hammond are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Hammond, LA
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. General Manager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Hammond, LA
💰 $22 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $12 - $22/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: General Manager
3. Student Minister
🏛️ Mandeville Bible Church
📍 Mandeville, LA
💰 $24,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Overview Mandeville Bible Church seeks to fill a part-time position (15-20 hours per week) responsible for leading our church's efforts to minister to students in our church in grades k-12, as well ...
4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Hammond, LA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
5. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance
🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast
📍 Hammond, LA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...
6. Appointment Setter
🏛️ USHA - Baton Rouge (TMN-BR)
📍 Denham Springs, LA
💰 $106,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Getting USA Back to Work: If you are in an industry that is effecting your ability to earn and you are wondering what you are going to do, our office is looking to fill immediate part-time to ...
7. *NEW* Warehouse Operator- Part time (Hammond) - starting pay $18 hr
🏛️ Medline
📍 Hammond, LA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
PART- TIME Starting Pay: $17 hr Shift Differential of $2 hr for hours worked between 6pm - 2:59 am Productivity Bonus up to $2 hr Accuracy Bonus up to $1 hr The Warehouse Operator is responsible for ...
8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Mandeville, LA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
9. Covington LA - Part-Time Remote P&C Licensed CSR
🏛️ Horace Mann
📍 Covington, LA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
About The Role Local Horace Mann Agent is looking for a part-time licensed CSR (P&C licensed) to work "remote" 8am-12pm Monday-Friday. $16/hr. starting pay. If you have a P&C and L&H licenses the ...
