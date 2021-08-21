Work remotely in Huntington — these positions are open now
(Huntington, WV) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Work from Home
🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group
📍 Huntington, WV
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...
2. Customer Care Program Specialist - Work from Home -Huntington, WV
🏛️ Anomaly Squared
📍 Huntington, WV
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...
3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent
🏛️ Colonial Penn
📍 Huntington, WV
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...
4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Huntington, WV
🏛️ Anomaly Squared
📍 Barboursville, WV
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...
5. Remote Insurance Sales - No Cold Calling
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 1
📍 Ashland, KY
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...
6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Huntington, WV
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
7. Remote Insurance Sales - OUR LEADS CALL YOU dp103
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 23
📍 Huntington, WV
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent & Registered Investment Advisors
🏛️ Alto Financial Group
📍 Huntington, WV
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Income Potential: Over $100,000/yr. Job Type: 100% Full Commission (1099 independent contractor) Location: Nationwide - Work Remotely Work authorization: United States Full Job Description Alto ...
