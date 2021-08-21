Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Work remotely in Huntington — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Huntington News Flash
Huntington News Flash
 8 days ago

(Huntington, WV) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bYsqUpy00

1. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Work from Home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Huntington, WV

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Care Program Specialist - Work from Home -Huntington, WV

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Huntington, WV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Huntington, WV

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Huntington, WV

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Barboursville, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Insurance Sales - No Cold Calling

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 1

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Huntington, WV

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Remote Insurance Sales - OUR LEADS CALL YOU dp103

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 23

📍 Huntington, WV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent & Registered Investment Advisors

🏛️ Alto Financial Group

📍 Huntington, WV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Income Potential: Over $100,000/yr. Job Type: 100% Full Commission (1099 independent contractor) Location: Nationwide - Work Remotely Work authorization: United States Full Job Description Alto ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Huntington News Flash

Huntington News Flash

Huntington, WV
135
Followers
192
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Ashland, WV
City
Barboursville, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Insurance Agent#Field Agent Sales#Uncapped#Home Huntington#Alto Financial Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy