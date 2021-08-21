Cancel
Longview, TX

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Longview

Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 8 days ago

(Longview, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Longview-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bYsqTxF00

1. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bookkeeper

🏛️ Tovya Group Inc

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Category: Accounting/Finance Employment Type: Part-Time or Full-Time We are seeking a motivated, experienced Bookkeeper responsible for computing, classifying and recording financial transactions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative - Part Time/Full Time - No Cold Calls!!

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Appointment Coordinator

🏛️ AERUS

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

A new environmental company is looking to hire on a part time (24hrs) a week appointment coordinator. Responsibilities will include setting up business relations, seeking out potential clients, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. JANITOR (FULL & PART-TIME)

🏛️ Compass Group

📍 Kilgore, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Posted Date: Aug 18, 2021 **SIGN ON BONUS** Further details upon interview & hire. * Full-Time: $300.00 * Part-Time: $150.00 * We are hiring immediately for a full and part-time JANITOR position

Click Here to Apply Now

Longview Voice

Longview Voice

Longview, TX
With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

