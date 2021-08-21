Hiring Now: These roles are open in Newport

(NEWPORT, VT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Newport companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newport:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Barton, VT

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

🏛️ National Staffing Solutions

📍 Newport, VT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice/Primary Care opening in Newport, Vermont. This and other nurse practitioner jobs brought to you by NursingJobCafe.com At National Staffing Solutions, we have the privilege and honor ...

3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Newport, VT

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Newport, VT. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week Occupational ...

4. Sales Manager

🏛️ Vermont Aerospace Industries

📍 Lyndonville, VT

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title : Sales Support Specialist Salary Range: $55000 to $70000 Reports to: Sales Manager-- this job is located in Lyndonville, VT at Vermont Aerospace. Summary: The Sales Manager will work ...

5. Hospital Medicine - Hospitalist

🏛️ Envision Physician Services

📍 Newport, VT

💰 $160 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hospitalist needed in Newport, VT! Envision Physician Services is looking for a FT Hospitalist to join our Team at North Country Hospital & Health Center in Newport, Vermont. Rotation is 7 days on ...

6. Roofers and Laborers

🏛️ North Ridge Renovations

📍 Lyndon, VT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standing seam and shingle roof installers and laborers.

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Barton, VT

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

8. VT- RN/LPN Primary Care Clinic-Office Nurse- $60.51 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Newport, VT

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

North Country Hospital Primary Care Clinic seeking an RN with two years experience in clinic or urgent care setting. Flexible shifts of either four, 10-hour days or five, 8-hour days, no evenings or ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,957 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Newport, VT

💰 $1,957 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Newport, Vermont. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

10. Physician / Family Practice / Vermont / Locum tenens / Family or Internal Medicine Physician Job

🏛️ STAFF CARE

📍 Newport, VT

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Family or Internal Medicine Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $88.00 - 100.00 This facility is seeking a Family or Internal Medicine Physician for locum tenens ...