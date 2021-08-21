Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Haskell

(HASKELL, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Haskell.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Haskell:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Rule, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Rolling Plains Correctional Facility

📍 Haskell, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a desire to serve and protect your community, but you have not found the right career? Are you interested in a security and law enforcement career? Then start your career at Rolling ...

3. Community Youth Pastor

🏛️ Community Youth Pastor

📍 Haskell, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a full -time youth minister who would be interested in working with a community youth group. In assessing our youth, we have recognized a tremendous need where they are concerned

4. Life Insurance Agent - Hiring This Week - Must Be Licensed

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Stamford, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We provide weekly pay, great benefits, and we are looking to hire this week. You must have an active life insurance license for this position. In our experience, we have found that these are natural ...

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Rule, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $17.50/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Republic Services - Abilene, TX

📍 Anson, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Local CDL Class A & B Drivers! Home Daily - Start at $17.50/hr - Excellent Benefits Work for a Fortune-500 company and industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste. As ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Rule, TX

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

8. Class A CDL - Owner Operator - Great Pay!

🏛️ National Carriers Inc.

📍 Anson, TX

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR FAMILY ON THE OPEN ROAD Our family atmosphere shows that we care. Our longevity pay makes our ongoing appreaciation clear. No matter how you look at it, we take care of our Elite family of NCI ...

9. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 Haskell, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Rule, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...