Juneau News Alert

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(Juneau, AK) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYsqOmq00

1. SOA Developer (DP/APIC/IIB)-Open to Remote

🏛️ UMB Bank

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $107,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**_Be part of something more._** A majority of our time is spent "at work." We believe that time most meaningful when it's spent around people who care about you and who challenge you. We hire people ...

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

3. Remote Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

🏛️ Thriveworks

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thriveworks is seeking professionals with the following qualifications: * Licensed Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner - Board Certification required * Masters in Nursing with active ...

4. Online Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors is a fast-growing ...

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Health Insurance#Work From Home#Mental Health#Remote Umb Bank#Colonial Penn#Remote Psychiatric Nurse
