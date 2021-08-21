Cancel
Shoals, IN

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Shoals

Posted by 
Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 8 days ago

(SHOALS, IN) Companies in Shoals are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Shoals:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYsqNu700

1. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Bloomington, IN

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Note: We do have a lead purchase program available , however, LEAD PURCHASE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THIS POSTION . We have 200,000 REQUEST from Potential Client's in our Inventory and THEY need to be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CL A OTR Lease Purchase-Rider & Pet Day One-No Credit Check No Money Down

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Bloomington, IN

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,297 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bedford, IN

💰 $3,297 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Bedford, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Manufacturing Positions in Bedford, Indiana

🏛️ NDX Human Capital Solutions, LLC.

📍 Bedford, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Supervisor 4 Major Duties and Responsibilities: Meets production cost schedule and maintains quality requirements Implements safety and good housekeeping standards * * Trains, develops ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Collision Repair Technician

🏛️ K-A-R-S

📍 Huntingburg, IN

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Collision Repair - parts replacement and repair - painting Company Description Since 1993, K A R S has provided motorists in the Huntingburg, IN 47542 area with comprehensive auto repair services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Earn $18 - $25/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Shoals, IN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $18 - $25 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Rental Sales Representative

🏛️ General Rental & Sales LLC

📍 Washington, IN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Rental Sales Representative to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Quality Technician

🏛️ Olon Industries Inc

📍 Washington, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PURPOSE OF POSITION: To implement and maintain the systems used to measure, monitor and control product and process quality. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: Responsible for successful FSC Audit and manages ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Shipping / Receiving Clerk

🏛️ Olon Industries Inc

📍 Washington, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PURPOSE OF POSITION : Prepare orders for shipping and assist with shipping department. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: Prepare orders for shipping Create packing slips and coordinate the scheduling of trucks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Owner

🏛️ Mark Morron Excavating LLC

📍 Orleans, IN

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Labors and Operators for Telecommunications work

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals, IN
With Shoals Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

