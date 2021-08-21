Cancel
Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Blackburn Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Blackburn, OK) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Blackburn-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. ** Virtual ** Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided

🏛️ Custom Life Pro at Quility Holdings LLC

📍 Cleveland, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Eskimo Joe's Clothes Part-Time Sales Associate

🏛️ Stan Clark Companies

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Eskimo Joe's Clothes is hiring upbeat and enthusiastic Sales Associates to join our team this Fall! A Sales Associate is responsible for assisting customers, stocking the products, keeping the sales ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Part-Time Call Center Associate- Eskimo Joe's Clothes

🏛️ Stan Clark Companies

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Eskimo Joe's Clothes - Call Center is hiring upbeat and enthusiastic Associates to join our team! Eskimo Joe's Clothes is looking for detail-oriented, part-time staff to work in our call center. This ...

8. Part Time Charter Security Screener

🏛️ Premier Corporate Security

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Seeking professional contract security screeners responsible for processing passengers and their accessible property for private charter flights. Assignments consist of variable day schedules ...

9. Part Time Labor

🏛️ AmeriFine Service Company, LLC.

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We provide pest control and lawn care services in Stillwater and the surrounding communities. Job functions include pest control, lawn applications, lawn mowing, landscaping, and other general ...

10. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

