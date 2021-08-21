Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Blackburn, OK) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Blackburn-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Stillwater, OK
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. ** Virtual ** Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided
🏛️ Custom Life Pro at Quility Holdings LLC
📍 Cleveland, OK
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...
3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Stillwater, OK
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Stillwater, OK
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
5. Eskimo Joe's Clothes Part-Time Sales Associate
🏛️ Stan Clark Companies
📍 Stillwater, OK
💰 $9 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Eskimo Joe's Clothes is hiring upbeat and enthusiastic Sales Associates to join our team this Fall! A Sales Associate is responsible for assisting customers, stocking the products, keeping the sales ...
6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Stillwater, OK
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
7. Part-Time Call Center Associate- Eskimo Joe's Clothes
🏛️ Stan Clark Companies
📍 Stillwater, OK
💰 $9 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Eskimo Joe's Clothes - Call Center is hiring upbeat and enthusiastic Associates to join our team! Eskimo Joe's Clothes is looking for detail-oriented, part-time staff to work in our call center. This ...
8. Part Time Charter Security Screener
🏛️ Premier Corporate Security
📍 Stillwater, OK
💰 $40 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Seeking professional contract security screeners responsible for processing passengers and their accessible property for private charter flights. Assignments consist of variable day schedules ...
9. Part Time Labor
🏛️ AmeriFine Service Company, LLC.
📍 Stillwater, OK
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We provide pest control and lawn care services in Stillwater and the surrounding communities. Job functions include pest control, lawn applications, lawn mowing, landscaping, and other general ...
10. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Stillwater, OK
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
