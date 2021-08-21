Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Dodge, IA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Fort Dodge

Posted by 
Fort Dodge Digest
Fort Dodge Digest
 8 days ago

(FORT DODGE, IA) Companies in Fort Dodge are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Dodge:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYsqL8f00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $4668 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fort Dodge, IA

💰 $4,668 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fort Dodge, IA. Shift: 4x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Boone, IA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

3. IA Day Home Hospice RN in Fort Dodge - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Dodge, IA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hospice RN in Fort Dodge for Home Health. Strongly prefer these RNs have hospice experience. We can start them as soon as possible. Must have IA RN Licensure, Valid driver's license, own vehicle and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Production Supervisor

🏛️ Cerebral Staffing, LLC

📍 Paton, IA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Cerebral Staffing, LLC on site at our client John Deere in Paton, IA as a 3rd Shift Production Supervisor! Location: Paton, IA Duration of Role: One Year Plus Pay: $31.00- $40.00/hour Hours: 3rd ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Strategic Supplier Manager

🏛️ Soap Creek Resources

📍 Clarion, IA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Responsibilities: * Leads and/or supports the negotiation of supply agreements with specific suppliers resulting in cost models, an implementation strategy and a documented agreement, ensuring ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)

🏛️ TEKtalent Inc

📍 Fort Dodge, IA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Assist provider and other clinical staff with obtaining basic vital information, preparing patient for examination, treatment and minor surgical procedures, commensurate with training and education

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Project Cost Analyst

🏛️ Soap Creek Resources

📍 Clarion, IA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Responsibilities: * Develop and execute Cost Management strategies * Identify and drive implementation of cost reduction through use of cost management processes * Manage and communicate Direct ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Pharmaceutical Lab Technician

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Fort Dodge, IA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: * Lab Technician Shifts Available: * 1st shift: Monday-Friday 6am-2pm * 2nd shift: Monday-Friday 2pm-10pm * 3rd shift: Monday-Friday 10pm-6am Pay: * $21.50/hr Qualifications: * Bachelor ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bilingual Member Service Representative

🏛️ GreenState Credit Union

📍 Fort Dodge, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GreenState Credit Union Bilingual Member Service Representative US-IA-Fort Dodge Job ID: 2021-2880 Type: Regular Full-Time # of Openings: 1 Category: Retail GreenState Credit Union Overview ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Amazon Package Sorter - $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Stratford, IA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Bondurant, IA Des Moines, IA Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.15, plus up to $2,000* sign-on bonus, when ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge, IA
58
Followers
194
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Dodge, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Ia Day Home Hospice Rn#Home Health#Ia Rn Licensure#Llc Paton#Cma#Cost Management#Amazon Package Sorter#Ia Hourly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy