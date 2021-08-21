Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Fort Dodge

(FORT DODGE, IA) Companies in Fort Dodge are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Dodge:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $4668 / Week

BluePipes

Fort Dodge, IA

$4,668 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fort Dodge, IA. Shift: 4x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

Boone, IA

$4,000 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

3. IA Day Home Hospice RN in Fort Dodge - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

Lighthouse Medical Staffing

Fort Dodge, IA

$70 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Hospice RN in Fort Dodge for Home Health. Strongly prefer these RNs have hospice experience. We can start them as soon as possible. Must have IA RN Licensure, Valid driver's license, own vehicle and ...

4. Production Supervisor

Cerebral Staffing, LLC

Paton, IA

$40 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Cerebral Staffing, LLC on site at our client John Deere in Paton, IA as a 3rd Shift Production Supervisor! Location: Paton, IA Duration of Role: One Year Plus Pay: $31.00- $40.00/hour Hours: 3rd ...

5. Strategic Supplier Manager

Soap Creek Resources

Clarion, IA

$55,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Responsibilities: * Leads and/or supports the negotiation of supply agreements with specific suppliers resulting in cost models, an implementation strategy and a documented agreement, ensuring ...

6. Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)

TEKtalent Inc

Fort Dodge, IA

$25 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

* Assist provider and other clinical staff with obtaining basic vital information, preparing patient for examination, treatment and minor surgical procedures, commensurate with training and education

7. Project Cost Analyst

Soap Creek Resources

Clarion, IA

$23 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Responsibilities: * Develop and execute Cost Management strategies * Identify and drive implementation of cost reduction through use of cost management processes * Manage and communicate Direct ...

8. Pharmaceutical Lab Technician

Actalent

Fort Dodge, IA

$21 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: * Lab Technician Shifts Available: * 1st shift: Monday-Friday 6am-2pm * 2nd shift: Monday-Friday 2pm-10pm * 3rd shift: Monday-Friday 10pm-6am Pay: * $21.50/hr Qualifications: * Bachelor ...

9. Bilingual Member Service Representative

GreenState Credit Union

Fort Dodge, IA

$18 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

GreenState Credit Union Bilingual Member Service Representative US-IA-Fort Dodge Job ID: 2021-2880 Type: Regular Full-Time # of Openings: 1 Category: Retail GreenState Credit Union Overview ...

10. Amazon Package Sorter - $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

Amazon Workforce Staffing

Stratford, IA

$100 daily

Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Bondurant, IA Des Moines, IA Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.15, plus up to $2,000* sign-on bonus, when ...