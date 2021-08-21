Job alert: These jobs are open in Des Moines

(DES MOINES, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Des Moines.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Des Moines:

1. Insurance Broker- Entry Level

🏛️ Family First Life - Prestige

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Family First Life, Prestige it is our mission to change how people view insurance agents and how we work in the industry. Not only do we have the highest compensation in the industry, but we ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,330 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,330 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Raton, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Branson, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

4. Full Time Optometrist

🏛️ ETS Vision

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: NM-MG-3954r2Location: Raton, NM MD/OD practice in Raton, NM seeking an Optometrist with potential to earn $150K-$250K+ first year! Full benefits, great support staff and off weekends! A ...

5. Merchandiser (PT): Raton, NM

🏛️ Admiral Beverage Corporation

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Admiral Beverage believes in investing in its people, business partners, and communities, to continually grow and offer the best products and services in the region. With the strength of a large ...

6. Emergency Medicine

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $165 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Emergency Medicine (EM) * $165 Per Hour * $332,640 a Year * Health Benefits Package * $30,000 Sign-on / Retention Bonus * 23.9% Retirement Plan (Fully Vested after 5 Years ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,759 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $1,759 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Raton, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

8. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Raton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

9. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

10. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2592 per week in NM- Raton, NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,592 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...