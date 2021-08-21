Ready for a change? These Lakeview jobs are accepting applications

(LAKEVIEW, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lakeview companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lakeview:

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,253 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $3,253 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Lakeview, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

2. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

4. Accounting Professionals and Leaders

🏛️ WISE & Co., LLP CPAs

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description WISE & Co., LLP, Certified Public Accountants- Urgent Hires! Great opportunity to work in a high volume, growing firm!! We are seeking Accounting Professionals and Leaders in Medford ...

5. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - Top Earners Avg. $70k/yr

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Fort Bidwell, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

6. Engineering Equipment Operator

🏛️ Bureau of Land Management

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary These positions are located in BLM Oregon State Office, in the Support Services Division. * Duty Stations in Lakeview Oregon is under the Lakeview District. * Duty Stations in Salem and ...

7. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

8. RN

🏛️ Oregon Dept Of Corrections

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $9,076 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Multiple RN positions available at WCCF in Lakeview, OR. Must have current CPR card & unencumbered OR RN license. Great benefits - paid time off, life & health insurance - monthly salary up to $9,076

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $1894.32 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $1,894 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lakeview, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

10. Registered Nurse | RN | OR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $103 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...