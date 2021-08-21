Cancel
Spofford, TX

Job alert: These Spofford jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Spofford News Flash
 8 days ago

(SPOFFORD, TX) Companies in Spofford are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Spofford:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYsqExa00

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in South Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,720 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $2,720 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Uvalde, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

3. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders Needed

🏛️ Swann Agency

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have an amazing resume and have had a tremendous amount of success in the past, or you've never really reached the level of success you know you're capable of. One thing most people that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Uvalde, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week Occupational ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Store Chain Manager

🏛️ SOE Beverage Barn LLC

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manager of 3 drive thru convenient stores. Each store has a manager that will answer to this person.

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Stocking Associate $13.05/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Restaurant Team Member - 2111 E Main St (Uvalde, TX) - Unit # 409

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Kinney County, TX

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Spofford, TX
With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

