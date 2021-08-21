Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Lovelock

(LOVELOCK, NV) Companies in Lovelock are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lovelock:

1. Travel Registered Nurse - RN

🏛️ Reliable Health Care Services

📍 Lovelock, NV

💰 $2,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Registered Nurse for a Corrections Facility in Lovelock, NV! You will be responsible for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of assigned patients. Total Weekly Pay - $2,875/week ...

2. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Lovelock, NV

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lovelock)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lovelock, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Lovelock, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

5. CDL A Western Regional Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Lovelock, NV

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGIONAL Western 11 * * Regional positions start at 44 cpm 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability * * $1,200-$1,600/week * 1-2 weeks out based ...

6. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Lovelock, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Lovelock, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

8. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Lovelock, NV

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

9. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers-Earn up to $2,400 weekly

🏛️ Fuentes & Sons Transportation

📍 Lovelock, NV

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING CDL FLATBED DRIVERS Earn up to $2,400 weekly | Home most weekends Call Us Today (844) 336-2038 Benefits: * Earn up to $2,400 weekly * 34-hour reset at home most weekends * $2,000 sign-on ...

10. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Lovelock, NV

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...