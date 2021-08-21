Hiring Now: These roles are open in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, WY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Buffalo.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Buffalo:

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $4,988 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $4,988 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Sheridan, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. A&P Mechanics

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aerotek is looking to hire A&P Mechanics to support a short-term contract in Sheridan, WY. These positions start immediately, offer weekly overtime, competitive pay, and a $1,000 completion bonus. If ...

4. General Manager - New Opening

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Manager Upscale Casual - Industry Professional We are in search of a General Manager that will always strive to meet and exceed expectations for our guests and our team members daily. To ...

5. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Buffalo)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent - EVENING SHIFT ONLY!

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent - EVENING SHIFT ONLY FOR THE SEPT. 20TH CLASS $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to ...

7. COSTCO Doubles

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Doubles Company DriversBenefits * Consistently Earn $1400-$1600/week * Orientation Pay * Dedicated Runs * Through House 2x/Week * Professionally Maintained Equipment

8. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

9. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00 - $12.25 /hr based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Full-time job ...

10. Day Care Assistant

🏛️ 5 Star Child Care

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Boutique Day Care in Buffalo supporting Johnson and Sheridan Counties is looking for a professional to assist the director in managing the Day Care on a part time basis. With over 14 years of ...