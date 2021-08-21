Cancel
Atmore, AL

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Atmore

Posted by 
Atmore News Alert
Atmore News Alert
 8 days ago

(ATMORE, AL) Companies in Atmore are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Atmore:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYsq7rk00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Atmore, AL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $3264 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $3,264 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Bay Minette, AL. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3264 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Hair Stylist

🏛️ Sport Clips - AL305

📍 Stapleton, AL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring Hair Stylists! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. JOB DESCRIPTION Our salon in Spanish Fort is looking for talented hair stylists who are passionate about cutting hair ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Hospital Housekeeper (1st,and 2nd shift) **Immediate Start*

🏛️ Job Impulse Inc. Harrisburg

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABOUT US Job Impulse, Inc. is an international recruitment company that focuses on upgrading the career opportunities of our candidates. We strive to create a professional partnership between our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Walk In Wednesday 16.50/hr CSR Positions - Saraland

🏛️ Alorica

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative Address: 727 Highway 43 South, Saraland, AL Dress SMART Bring a VALID Photo ID Copy of High School Diploma/GED Bring a friend and a WINNING Smile! Contact Chika Thomas ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. $16.50/hr Benefits & Perks! Customer Experience Agent - Tier 2 - Paid Training in Saraland

🏛️ Alorica

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GET TO KNOW ALORICA At Alorica, we only do one thing - make lives better, one interaction at a time. We're a global leader in customer service and experience, serving the world's biggest brands with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Desktop Support Technician- Calvert, AL

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Calvert, AL

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot, and document steps ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Bay Minette, AL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2,775 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $2,775 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Respiratory Therapist for a travel job in Bay Minette, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Respiratory Therapist * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2,599 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $2,599 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MSO Allied is seeking a travel Respiratory Therapist for a travel job in Bay Minette, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Respiratory Therapist * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Atmore News Alert

Atmore News Alert

Atmore, AL
With Atmore News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

