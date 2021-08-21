Hiring now! Jobs in Hillsboro with an immediate start

(Hillsboro, KS) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Hillsboro-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2930/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Newton, KS

💰 $2,930 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hillsboro, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Assistant Manager and Shift Supervisors

🏛️ Northwest Restaurants Inc./KFC

📍 Newton, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**IMMEDIATE HIRE**Up to $13.00 per hour Assistant Manager and Shift Supervisors When you join the KFC Brand, you join our Family! Our KFC Family takes pride in our high quality standards, southern ...

4. CNC Machinist

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Hesston, KS

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CNC Machinist needed in Hesston KS Manpower has immediate CNC Machinist openings!! Why You Will Love Working with Us * $24.00/hr * The shift hours are as follows: Must be available for any shift ...