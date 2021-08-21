Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, KS

Hiring now! Jobs in Hillsboro with an immediate start

Posted by 
Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
 8 days ago

(Hillsboro, KS) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Hillsboro-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYsq56I00

1. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2930/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Newton, KS

💰 $2,930 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hillsboro, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Assistant Manager and Shift Supervisors

🏛️ Northwest Restaurants Inc./KFC

📍 Newton, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**IMMEDIATE HIRE**Up to $13.00 per hour Assistant Manager and Shift Supervisors When you join the KFC Brand, you join our Family! Our KFC Family takes pride in our high quality standards, southern ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNC Machinist

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Hesston, KS

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CNC Machinist needed in Hesston KS Manpower has immediate CNC Machinist openings!! Why You Will Love Working with Us * $24.00/hr * The shift hours are as follows: Must be available for any shift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro, KS
20
Followers
226
Post
864
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, KS
City
Hillsboro, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Sales Careers#Shift Supervisors#Kfc Newton#The Kfc Brand#Hesston Ks Manpower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy