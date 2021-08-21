Get hired! Job openings in and around Salmon

(SALMON, ID) Companies in Salmon are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Salmon:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 North Fork, ID

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2937.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Salmon, ID

💰 $2,937 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Salmon, ID. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2937.6 / ...

3. Janitor

🏛️ Development Workshop, Inc

📍 Salmon, ID

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You belong here! New employees will receive a $500 sign on Bonus when you join the DWI team! $100 upon hire and $400 when you reach 90 days of employment in good standing The Janitor is part-time(up ...

4. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Salmon, ID

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

5. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Salmon)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Salmon, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 North Fork, ID

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,808 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Salmon, ID

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Salmon, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/13/2021

8. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2700/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Salmon, ID

💰 $2,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,362 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Salmon, ID

💰 $2,362 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Salmon, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1478.23 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Salmon, ID

💰 $1,478 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Salmon, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...