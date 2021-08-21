Cancel
Minot, ND

Start immediately with these jobs in Minot

Minot Post
 8 days ago

(Minot, ND) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Minot are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Assembler Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Assembler

3. Restaurant Line Cook - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Applebee's

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedule * Health Insurance Available after 60 days (if over 30 hours per week) * Daily Access to 50% of earned wages * OT Available *Be a Great ...

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

5. Fuel Transport Driver (Watford City, ND)

🏛️ Rolfson Oil

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS IN WATFORD CITY, ND! Benefits and Perks * Starting at $28/hour * Basic Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, and AD&D Insurance offered at no cost * Supplemental Life ...

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

7. Assistant Hydrovac Operator - Minot, ND - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Badger Daylighting

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Minot, ND location is currently looking for Assistant Hydrovac Operators to join the team. As an Assistant Hydrovac Operator you will be required to operate our specialized on-board hydro-vacuum ...

8. Bus Sanitation Specialist (Maintenance)

🏛️ The Budd Group

📍 Burlington, ND

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bus Sanitation Specialist (Maintenance) Sanitation Worker - Part time Pay Rate : $11.50 per hour Hours : Monday - Friday 4 am - 9:30 pm Requirements: None needed - we will train you! For immediate ...

Minot, ND
