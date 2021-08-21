Start immediately with these jobs in Minot
(Minot, ND) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Minot are looking for people who can start immediately.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Minot, ND
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Assembler Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Minot, ND
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Assembler
3. Restaurant Line Cook - Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Applebee's
📍 Minot, ND
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Applebee's Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedule * Health Insurance Available after 60 days (if over 30 hours per week) * Daily Access to 50% of earned wages * OT Available *Be a Great ...
4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Minot, ND
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
5. Fuel Transport Driver (Watford City, ND)
🏛️ Rolfson Oil
📍 Minot, ND
💰 $28 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
IMMEDIATE OPENINGS IN WATFORD CITY, ND! Benefits and Perks * Starting at $28/hour * Basic Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, and AD&D Insurance offered at no cost * Supplemental Life ...
6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Minot, ND
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
7. Assistant Hydrovac Operator - Minot, ND - Immediate Opening
🏛️ Badger Daylighting
📍 Minot, ND
💰 $23 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our Minot, ND location is currently looking for Assistant Hydrovac Operators to join the team. As an Assistant Hydrovac Operator you will be required to operate our specialized on-board hydro-vacuum ...
8. Bus Sanitation Specialist (Maintenance)
🏛️ The Budd Group
📍 Burlington, ND
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Bus Sanitation Specialist (Maintenance) Sanitation Worker - Part time Pay Rate : $11.50 per hour Hours : Monday - Friday 4 am - 9:30 pm Requirements: None needed - we will train you! For immediate ...
Comments / 0