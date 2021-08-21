Hiring Now: These roles are open in Fargo

(FARGO, GA) Companies in Fargo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fargo:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Live Oak, FL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

3. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3204 weekly in FL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $3,204 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

4. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2817.76 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $2,817 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Lake City, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2817.76 ...

5. Machine Adjusters

🏛️ Double Envelope

📍 Live Oak, FL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Double Envelope, is a leading manufacturer of custom envelopes has immediate openings for 3p-11p & 11p-7a shift Adjusters in our Gainesville, Florida plant. Good basic math skills. Pre-employment ...

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Sandra Williams-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

7. Immediate Opening - Secretary II

🏛️ Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

📍 Live Oak, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The mission of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, resilient and productive citizens. Make a difference in the lives of at-risk youth! Join our team today

8. Live Oak - Driver - Non Emergency Transportation

🏛️ Alternative Transport Services

📍 Live Oak, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver - Non Emergency Medical Transportation Our company is looking for a reliable DRIVER to help deliver great customer service on non-emergency medical transportation. We Provide Vehicle. Job Type ...

9. Work from Home Mortgage Protection Sales - Great Work/Life Balance!

🏛️ BAM Agency

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a leads driven, in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or entrepreneurial spirit we would welcome an ...

10. Client Site Coordinator/Recruiter

🏛️ APA SERVICES

📍 Lake City, FL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description An exciting opportunity exists to join the APA Services team as a Client Onsite Coordinator/Recruiter and earn a competitive base and commission. This position will serve as the point ...