Job alert: These jobs are open in Coin

(COIN, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Coin.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coin:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Shenandoah, IA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. IA - Medical Laboratory Technician - $45,000 - $65,000/YR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Hamburg, IA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Laboratory Technician evenings 11- 230 Pm M_F Call 11- 6 am occasional weekends .. as needed Shift: pm Specialty Type: Medical Laboratory Sub Specialties: Medical Technologist Laboratory ...

3. Administrative Clerk

🏛️ Smith Vending Canteen

📍 Clarinda, IA

💰 $38,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SVC, we are now hiring an administrative clerk to join our growing team. We are looking to add a motivated person to our office team. Responsibilities: * perform account receivable functions ...

4. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Shenandoah, IA

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

5. Production Welders, Painters, Stacker

🏛️ HULL TRAILERS

📍 Braddyville, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring! Immediately! Production Welders Full time. $20/hour with incentives and bonuses or based on experience. We now offer insurance, paid holidays, paid vacations and 401K. Seeking experienced ...

6. $2000.00 sign on bonus ! Maintenance tech 2nd shift-$24.30 a hour!!! - Shenandoah

🏛️ Pella Corporation

📍 Shenandoah, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2nd Shift $24.30 an hour. SUMMARY OF POSITION: The Maintenance Tech team member will need to diagnose and repair all electrical and mechanical problems as well as programming troubleshooting in the ...

7. Pizza Hut Delivery Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Clarinda, IA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Make $16 to $22 Dollars Per Hour! Buckle up, hit the open road and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we'll pay you to cruise around in ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,227 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Shenandoah, IA

💰 $2,227 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Shenandoah, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

9. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Shenandoah, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

10. Field Service Technician (Up to $25/ hour)

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Clarinda, IA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21003261 Windstream is considered an essential business and we areHIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...