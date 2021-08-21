Cancel
Ticonderoga, NY

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Ticonderoga

 8 days ago

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ticonderoga.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ticonderoga:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYspq1d00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Ticonderoga, NY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Physical Therapist

🏛️ Jconnect Infotech Inc

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Physical Therapist Location: Rutland, VT 05701 Facility Type: Rehabilitation Center Term: Contract; 13 weeks Shift: 8:00 am 4:30 pm Pay Rate: $47/hr. Start: ASAP Details The Physical Therapist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Medical Transcriptionist

🏛️ Dr M Cyr

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wanted : Experienced Medical Transcriptionist immediate opening

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Keene Valley, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Store Clerk

🏛️ Schroon River Escape Lodges and RV Resort

📍 Diamond Point, NY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Store Clerk to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company revenue

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Ticonderoga, NY

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in VT- Rutland, VT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3006 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Paradox, NY

💰 $3,006 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ticonderoga, NY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 11/29/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - COVID19 - $3,006 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ticonderoga, NY

💰 $3,006 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Ticonderoga, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

With Ticonderoga Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

