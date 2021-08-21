Job alert: These Philipsburg jobs are accepting applications

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Philipsburg.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Philipsburg:

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,217 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $3,217 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Anaconda, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

2. Youth Case Manager

🏛️ Aware

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Helping People Live Independent Lives Provides case management services to youth with serious emotional disturbances as defined by the State of Montana. Case management services will be provided to ...

3. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

4. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers | $75-$80k Year Average!

🏛️ Kenan Specialty Products

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kenan Specialty Products has Dedicated Company Truck Driver opportunities in your area! Join today to take advantage of our excellent pay & benefits packages, supportive terminal managers and great ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Philipsburg)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Philipsburg, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

7. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers | Great Pay & Incentives

🏛️ Kenan Specialty Products

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Average $70,000 - $75,000/Year * Local & Regional Opportunities Available * Bi-weekly Guaranteed Pay * Home Weekly * Paid Training, Orientation ...

8. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

9. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

10. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2952 per week in MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...