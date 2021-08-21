Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philipsburg, MT

Job alert: These Philipsburg jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Philipsburg Daily
Philipsburg Daily
 8 days ago

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Philipsburg.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Philipsburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bYspkyV00

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,217 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $3,217 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Anaconda, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Youth Case Manager

🏛️ Aware

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Helping People Live Independent Lives Provides case management services to youth with serious emotional disturbances as defined by the State of Montana. Case management services will be provided to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers | $75-$80k Year Average!

🏛️ Kenan Specialty Products

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kenan Specialty Products has Dedicated Company Truck Driver opportunities in your area! Join today to take advantage of our excellent pay & benefits packages, supportive terminal managers and great ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Philipsburg)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Philipsburg, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers | Great Pay & Incentives

🏛️ Kenan Specialty Products

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Average $70,000 - $75,000/Year * Local & Regional Opportunities Available * Bi-weekly Guaranteed Pay * Home Weekly * Paid Training, Orientation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2952 per week in MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Philipsburg Daily

Philipsburg Daily

Philipsburg, MT
15
Followers
203
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philipsburg Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philipsburg, MT
City
Anaconda, MT
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Paid Holidays#Full Time Job Description#Ase Certified Auto#K Yearly#Pto Short#Philipsburg Rrb#Driversbenefits#Cpm K B#K B Transportation#Otr#Medical Surgical Travel#Mt Nomad Health Anaconda#Nomad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy