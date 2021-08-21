Hiring Now: These roles are open in Gunnison

(GUNNISON, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Gunnison.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gunnison:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. CO! RN, Long Term Care - $76.43 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $76 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The primary purpose of your job is to provide residents with routine daily nursing care in accordance with our established nursing care procedures, and as may be directed by your supervisors. Shift

3. Insurance Sales Representative - Gunnison County

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 50

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance Bob Brake Agency is seeking passionate, self-driven, natural born salespeople with a desire to make a difference in people's lives as well as their own! Our fast paced, growing ...

4. Budtender

🏛️ Backcountry Cannabis

📍 Crested Butte, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Hiring Now!! Offering at $500 sign- on bonus!! The Backcountry Cannabis team is looking for a Budtender. If you are passionate about cannabis, or just passionate about customer service, then we ...

5. Retail Customer Service Cashier

🏛️ Loves Travel Stops & Country Store

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Req ID: 269661 Welcome to Love's! Where People are the Heart of Our Success Retail Customer Service Cashier At Love's, our values go beyond our name. We look for those same values in our people. Our ...

6. Hospitality Customer Service Technology Advocate

🏛️ BOXER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORP

📍 Crested Butte, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Crested Butte - Crested Butte, CO Position Type Seasonal Education Level High School Salary Range $20.00 - $20.00 Hourly Job Shift Any Job Category Admin ...

7. Bus Driver

🏛️ Western State College

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $350 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Benefits Supplemental Questions This job is part time and as needed. Schedules will often include out of town (or out of state) trips. Shifts may include weekends, night driving and ability ...

8. Restaurant | Team Member-Crew | $200 after 60 days in role! 8707

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (AO)

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting pay up to $15.00/hr. Sign-On BONUS through August 31, 2021 Earn $200 after 60 days in position! * DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available ...

9. Chief Engineer - Hotel

🏛️ BOXER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORP

📍 Crested Butte, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Crested Butte - Crested Butte, CO Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $65,000.00 - $75,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,795 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $2,795 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Gunnison, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 15 ...