Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gunnison, CO

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Gunnison

Posted by 
Gunnison Voice
Gunnison Voice
 8 days ago

(GUNNISON, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Gunnison.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gunnison:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYspiD300

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CO! RN, Long Term Care - $76.43 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $76 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The primary purpose of your job is to provide residents with routine daily nursing care in accordance with our established nursing care procedures, and as may be directed by your supervisors. Shift

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Sales Representative - Gunnison County

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 50

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance Bob Brake Agency is seeking passionate, self-driven, natural born salespeople with a desire to make a difference in people's lives as well as their own! Our fast paced, growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Budtender

🏛️ Backcountry Cannabis

📍 Crested Butte, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Hiring Now!! Offering at $500 sign- on bonus!! The Backcountry Cannabis team is looking for a Budtender. If you are passionate about cannabis, or just passionate about customer service, then we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Customer Service Cashier

🏛️ Loves Travel Stops & Country Store

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Req ID: 269661 Welcome to Love's! Where People are the Heart of Our Success Retail Customer Service Cashier At Love's, our values go beyond our name. We look for those same values in our people. Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Hospitality Customer Service Technology Advocate

🏛️ BOXER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORP

📍 Crested Butte, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Crested Butte - Crested Butte, CO Position Type Seasonal Education Level High School Salary Range $20.00 - $20.00 Hourly Job Shift Any Job Category Admin ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bus Driver

🏛️ Western State College

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $350 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Benefits Supplemental Questions This job is part time and as needed. Schedules will often include out of town (or out of state) trips. Shifts may include weekends, night driving and ability ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Restaurant | Team Member-Crew | $200 after 60 days in role! 8707

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (AO)

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting pay up to $15.00/hr. Sign-On BONUS through August 31, 2021 Earn $200 after 60 days in position! * DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Chief Engineer - Hotel

🏛️ BOXER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORP

📍 Crested Butte, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Crested Butte - Crested Butte, CO Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $65,000.00 - $75,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,795 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gunnison, CO

💰 $2,795 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Gunnison, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 15 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Gunnison Voice

Gunnison Voice

Gunnison, CO
23
Followers
256
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gunnison Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Crested Butte, CO
County
Gunnison County, CO
City
Gunnison, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Farmers Insurance#Cdl#Wd Logistics#Llc#Long Term Care#Bob Brake Agency#Arby#Rb American Group#Vivian#Rn Med Surg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy