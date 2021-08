The Rays got off to a great start on Friday, and then did what they have done all season long, score late against the opposing bullpen. Tampa Bay (80–48) became the first team in the American League to win 80 games after a 6–3 victory over Baltimore. The Rays now have won five straight overall, and are 16–1 against the Orioles, including 10 straight victories. It’s the most regular-season wins Tampa Bay has had against any opponent.